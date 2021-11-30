LEIGHTON — Claude Alexander Campbell. Jr., 78, of Leighton, AL passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021. He was retired from Reynolds as a Foreman for twenty-five years. He loved his dogs and his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Beatrice Campbell and sister, Hazel Edmonds.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie McNatt Campbell; daughter, Tammy Momic (Milan); son, Randy Campbell (Allison); sister, Helen Jeffreys; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the third floor nurses at Helen Keller Hospital for the care given to Claude.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
