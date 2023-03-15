Claude C. Hall, Jr., 92, of Leighton passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Visitation will be held at Colbert Memorial Chapel on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Bro. Jimmy Shields and Bro. Bobby Rich will be officiating. He was a member and deacon at Midway Baptist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mary Hall; ten brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Lela Hall; sons, Tony Hall (Sherry) and Tim Hall; grandchildren, Jeremy Hall, Trina Sizemore (Brent), Lisa Hall (James), Cyndi Hall, Laura Ellis (Jeff), and Crystal Hall; great-grandchildren, Davis Ross, Kegan Ross, Ollie Ellis, Dameon James; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brian Vandiver, Dewey Pace, Jr., Marty Hall, Doug Saint, Roger Hall, Jeremy Hall, Mark Hall, and Brent Sizemore. Honorary pallbearers will be Bud Coan, Devon Rickett, and Gaither Coan.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented