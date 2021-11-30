FLORENCE — Claude Edward Davenport of Florence, passed away at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 25, 2021. A private funeral service was held on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Claude was retired from the United States Air Force as well as TVA. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Claude was preceded in death by his brothers, Curtis, Billy, and Lendon Davenport; sister, Lilly Belle White; and daughter, Donna Marie Davenport.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Davenport; sons, Gary Davenport (Valerie) and David Davenport (Pam); daughters, Melinda Hodges, Makayla Davenport and Lisa Davenport; brother, Jimmy Davenport (Sherry); sisters, Gayle Rowell and Nadine Willard; grandchildren, Kristie Holt (Brandon), Kyle Davenport (Jessica), Kory Davenport (Hayley), Trigg Davenport; five great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family and friends served as pallbearers.
Special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, especially Dana, Alicia, and Tammie; as well as Vicky Melson.
Donations can be made in memory of Claude’s life to KruznforaKure Foundation.
Colbert Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
