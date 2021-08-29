LEIGHTON — Claude Edward Felton, 79, Leighton, was born July 17, 1942, and passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021.
Eddie was a graduate of CCHS and Livingston College. He was a member of the Leighton Baptist Church. Eddie served as a First Lieutenant in the US Army and was stationed in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. After serving in the Army, he returned to Leighton to run Felton Hardware (a historic landmark).
Eddie is survived by cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Jean.
In the interest of public safety, a graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 2, at Colbert Memorial Gardens, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to wear some crimson to the service to honor Eddie, a great Alabama fan.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Eddie’s favorite charity. www.stjude.org
Tributes and condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
