FLORENCE — Claude (Sonny) Windell O’Kelley, 80, of Florence, passed away March 27, 2021 at Mitchell Hollingsworth. He was an automotive/bus mechanic for Lauderdale County Board of Education, a deacon at Woodlawn Church of Christ, a member of Ozark Vintage Stock-car Racing Association and an Alumni of Mars Hill Bible School.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Janice Marie Clemmons O’Kelley; sons, Leslie Craig O’Kelley (Heather) & Zachary Windell O’Kelley (Bethanie); brothers, Donnie Joe O’Kelley (Kathy) & Gerald Wayne O’Kelley; grandchildren, Kayley, Emily & Megan O’Kelley, Candice Bowlin & Ava Thompson.
He was prreceded in death by his parents, James Russell O’Kelley & Julia Christine Dooley O’Kelley, and brother, James Edward O’Kelley.
There will be a private, family only funeral service for Mr. O’Kelley on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Woodlawn Church of Christ Activity Building with Matthew Heupel officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel O’Kelley, Dustin O’Kelley, Josh O’Kelley, Patrick O’Kelley, Grant Helms and Ken Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph May, Tommy Wilson, Fay Parker, Andy Anderson and Bryant Hester.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
