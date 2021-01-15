TUSCUMBIA — Claude Wayne Thrasher, 78, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021. There will be a private graveside service for the family with Clarence Thompson officiating.
Wayne was a member of Launch Point Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake Thrasher and Geraldean Woods; sister, Sandra Williams; daughter-in-law, Tammy Thrasher; and Rainbow Babies, Skye and Averly King.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Shirley Thrasher; children, Theresa McGuyer (Albert) and Jimmy Thrasher (Melissa); brothers, Tom and J.W. Thrasher; grandchildren, Tiffany and Justin McGuyer, Molly King (Blake), and Kaitlin Hamm; and great-grandchildren, Karsten Liles, Kippton and Blakely King, and Arizona, Kayla, and Willie McGuyer, and a precious one due in June, Oakland Wayne King.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Thrasher, Albert McGuyer, Justin McGuyer, and Blake King.
To Dr. Bell, Dr. Thompson, Dr. Choudhry, and all of the Helen Keller employees on the Covid and Third floors: Thank you for your kindness and love shown to dad while he was in the hospital. To longtime friend, Clarence Thompson: Thank you for your friendship and the lifetime of laughs.
