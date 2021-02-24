RUSSELLVILLE — Claudell Williams, 78, died February 21, 2021. Private family graveside service will be at Franklin Memory Gardens with Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing. He was married to Vickie Montgomery Williams.

