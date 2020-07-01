FLORENCE — Claudette Lewis Ingram was born May 9, 1936 in Birmingham, Alabama, to Thomas Lewis and Exle Taylor Lewis. Claudette accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at a very early age, being taught by her parents to live a God-fearing life as a Christian.
On Saturday, June 27, 2020, the Almight God, in His infinite wisdom, saw fit to call from our midst our beloved mother and grandmother at North Alabama Hospital.
Her Christian life was as the fragrance of a beautiful rose and her influence will forever live in the lives she has touched. We are paying tribute to a woman of great strength, courage, and talent. She was a loving mother, an inspiring grandmother, devoted Christian, dedicated Soror and Club member during her years prior to losing her vision.
Claudette “Bootsie” received her early education from Lincoln School and Parker High School with honors, graduating at the age of 16 years old. She continued to pursue her higher education at Alabama State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education. Continuing in excellence, she earned a Master’s in Secondary Education at Alabama A&M University and further study at Mississippi State University.
Her first teaching assignment was in Rogersville, Alabama, at East End High School. That assignment was followed by Lauderdale County High School and Allen Thornton Vocational School until retirement.
Among the many organizations which Claudette was affiliated with were St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Kings Memorial United Methodist, where she served as musician. Claudette was also Past Worthy Matron of O.E.S., Pace Setters Social Club, Alturistic Elite Social Club and a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
She is survived by her daughters, Armetia Gayle Felix (Len), Albertina Jarmon, Andrea Hampton, and April Ingram. Her siblings are Betty Kelly (Nathan), Charles Lewis, Jerry Lewis (Lucille), David Lewis (Ella), Ronald (Albertina), and Joseph (Karen). Grandchildren, Glenn Jamaal Felix, Anthony Ingram (Heather), LaVante Jarmon, Arron Deion Ingram, Aleah Hampton, Derrick Sanderfer Sr., Demetria Sanderfer, and Darshell Sanderfer. Great-granchildren, Aeriel Brown, Ayana Jones, Jacob Graham, Avri Ingram, Axel Ingram, Derrick Sanderfer Jr., Derrisha Betts (Kassanova), Derriana Sanderfer. Great-great-grandchildren, Alani and Kassiah; SPECIAL FRIENDS Nora Thompson, Marie Paige, Evelyn Thomas, Verla Todd, Virginia Sanders, Carrie Warren, Cheryl Simpson, Madgie Nelson, Louise White, Katie Bell, Paulette Meredith and the Harden family. Godchildren are Jeremy Haney, Jal Haney and Tamika Harden.
Public viewing will be this evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Invitation only Funeral Service will be Thursday, July 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Sheffield.
