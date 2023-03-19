Claudia Faye Sneed, 78 of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, March 19, from 12 noon – 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with a graveside service following at 2:30 p.m. at Poplar Creek Cemetery, Leighton. Mitchell Dalrymple will officiate the service.
Claudia was a native of Leighton and a 1962 graduate of Colbert County High School. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Russellville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver. She enjoyed cooking for her family and gardening.
Claudia was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Lottie Mae Lowery, and her sister, Betty Hill.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Sam Sneed; sons, Larry Dewayne Sneed, Randall Douglas Sneed (Heather), and John Anthony Sneed (Stephanie); brother, Dwight Lowery (Sheila); sister, Brenda Lowery; granddaughters, Katie Wadkins (Josh) and Emily Dalrymple (Micah); and great-grandchildren, Easton Wadkins and Sadie Dalrymple.
Pallbearers will be Josh Wadkins, Micah Dalrymple, Michael Lowery, Rick Hall, Charlie Summers, and Jackson Summers. Kevin Lowery, Matthew Hall, Caleb Carruth, and Easton Wadkins will serve as honorary pallbearers.
