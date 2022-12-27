TUSCUMBIA — Claudie Ray Byrd, 75, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will be Wednesday, December 28, at Mitchell Cemetery, Tuscumbia, beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Claudie graduated from Deshler High School with the class of 1965. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Claudie loved the land and had a passion for farming. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmer and Lila Byrd.
Claudie is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Nora Byrd; sons, Victor Byrd (Greta) and Vance Byrd (Tabetha); sister, Helen Johnson; grandsons, Braden Ray Byrd and Stephen Brooks; great-grandchildren, Bryson and Ashton Brooks; and aunt, Beatrice Russell.
Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented