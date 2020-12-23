MUSCLE SHOALS — Claudie Eugene Boatwright, 85, died December 20, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will immediately follow in the chapel with burial in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

