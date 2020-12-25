MUSCLE SHOALS — Claudie Eugene Boatwright, 85, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, December 27, from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mr. Boatwright was a pillar of his community and served a councilman and mayor for the town of Leighton. He was also a member of Leighton Baptist Church. He was a member of the Teamsters Local and later retired from Colbert Farmers Co-Op.
Mr. Boatwright was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Bessie; son, Reb; siblings, Euline, George, and Jim Boatwright, Leola Brooks, Lucille Irons, Martha Alexander, and Doris Stewart; father- and mother-in-law, Bert and Ora Howard; brother-in-law, Dillard Howard; and son-in-law, Rollo South.
Mr. Boatwright is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years, Gloria; daughters, Cindy Folger (Keith) and Sha Hatton (Quinn Farell); brother, Billy Ray; grandchildren, Whitney Fisher (Dustin), Kelsey Munday (James), Devin South, Farron and Brilen Hatton, and Jason and Daryl boatwright; great-grandchildren, Atticus Fisher and Cailin Munday; and sister-in-law, Brenda “Pud” Howard.
Eugene enjoyed “raising” a garden and flowers. He loved animals and had many pets through the years.
The family treasures the love and time they had with this wonderful husband, daddy, and papaw.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented