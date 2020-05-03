FLORENCE — Brother Claudie Lee Jones, age 85, of Florence, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, May 4th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Old Brick Cemetery with Brother Larry Kilpatrick officiating.
Mr. Jones was a U.S. Army veteran and a minister for over 52 years.
He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his son, Terance Loren Jones; sister, Annie Snow Jones; brothers, William Dewey Jones, Jr., and William James Jones.
Survivors are his wife, Barbara Jean Aday Jones; children, Teressa Jean Jones Bailey (Dennis) Timothy Lee Jones (Lynne), and Truman David Jones (Mary); 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
