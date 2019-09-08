PHIL CAMPBELL
Claudy Wilson Glasgow, age 80, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Friday, September 06, 2019 at Burns Nursing Home.
The visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 08, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 09, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Sister Carolyn Baker officiating. The burial will be at Hines Memorial Baptist Cemetery in Bear Creek.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen West (husband, Kenneth); grandson, Eric West (wife, Jamie); two great grandchildren, Colton West, Brooklyn West; brothers, James Glasgow (wife, Faye) of Phil Campbell; Bob Glasgow (wife, Martha) of Phil Campbell; Johnny Glasgow (wife, Shirley) of Belmont, MS; sisters, Annie Mae White of Phil Campbell, Mary Matthews of Georgia; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Glasgow; parents Audie and Addie (Cummings) Glasgow; and brother, Arlon Glasgow.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Burns Nursing Home for your love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
