HALEYVILLE

Clavis Faye Comeens died August 18, 2021. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday in Macedonia Cemetery, Haleyville, with Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing. You may leave condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.