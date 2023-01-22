KILLEN — Clay Steven “ Stevie” Stutts, 58, died January 20, 2023. Visitation will be held Monday, January 23, 2023, from 5- 7 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with burial in North Carolina Cemetery.

