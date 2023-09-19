F 9.19.23 Claythel Richardson.jpg
SHEFFIELD — Claythel “Sue” Richardson passed from this life to be with her Lord on September 16, 2023. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Jeff Abrams will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

