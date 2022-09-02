FLORENCE — Clayton “Sonny” Summerhill, 81, died September 1, 2022. Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights will announce arrangements. Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.