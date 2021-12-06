FLORENCE — Clayton Leslie Craig, 90, of Florence died Friday, December 3, 2021, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
A graveside service will be Monday, December 6, 2021, 11 a.m. at Gargis Cemetery in Leighton, Alabama, with Joey Carter officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Craig retired from Ford Motor Company.
He is survived by his daughter, Norma Barnett (William); and son, Jimmy Craig (Sondra); seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; several brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be William Barnett, Jordan Craig, Jacob Craig, Adam Craig, Parker Lovett, and Justin Dorroh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors or Cancer Society in his honor.
