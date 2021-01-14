GREENHILL — Ethel Clayton Johns Jaynes, 85, of Greenhill, AL, passed away January 12, 2021 at her home. Clayton was a loving mother and homemaker and attended Stutts Road Church of Christ.
Clayton is survived by her son, Donald Glenn Jaynes of Greenhill; daughter, Linda Jaynes of Greenhill; brother, Murrel Johns of St. Joseph; sister, Betty Johns Staggs of Florence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil “Cebo” Jaynes; parents, Enoch Woodrow Johns and Bashie Clayton Butler Johns; brothers, Enoch Woodrow “Junior” Johns, Jr. and Willie Lee “Cowboy” Johns.
There will be a graveside service for Clayton today, January 14, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
The family would like to especially thank Regina Wiley and Judy Cannon - these ladies continually helped Clayton and her family through thick and thin: We Love You Regina and Judy!!
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
