MOULTON — Mr. Clayton Ray Sims, 78, of Moulton, AL, passed away October 13, 2019. Born in Russellville, AL, he had lived in the area all of his life until moving to Moulton 11 years ago. Retired from the Franklin County Board of Education after 30 years of service, he was a member of New Hope Methodist Church, Russellville.
Visitation with family and friends will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel beginning at 1 p.m. with Venlon Bradford officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Russellville. Pallbearers include Joel Kerby, Jerald Kerby, Darrin Kerby, David Shelnutt, Will Baker and Jamie Kerby. Honorary bearers include brothers-in-law, Curtis Roden, Mikan Kerby and Jimmy Kerby.
Mr. Sims is survived by his wife Peggy Sue Kerby Sims; daughter, Kim Sims Taylor; granddaughter, Jessa Taylor; nieces, Sherwon Frederick (Leon), Joan Sims McCollum (Micheal) and Chiquita Baker (Anthony) and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, David and Georgia Cole Sims, and brothers, Olen and R.B. Sims.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
