CULLMAN — Clayton Reece Hayes, 78, of Cullman, Alabama passed away at Cullman Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Clayton was born June 3, 1943 in Florence, Alabama to Evert T. and Helen Carolyn Hayes.
Clayton is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Fagan Hayes; his daughters, Melissa Hayes (Doug) King, Tina Hayes (Dale) Snead; his grandchildren, Skylar (Sarah) King, Kristen King (Bobby) Lang, Allison Snead (Noah) Allcorn, Anna Snead; his brothers, Ronald (Nadine) Hayes, Randy (Regina) Hayes, Phillip (Debbie) Hayes; his sisters, Carolyn (Tim) McCluskey, Edith (late husband, Edward) Grigsby, Brenda (Daniel) Creasy, Faye (Sam) Chandler, Doris Creasy, Mary (Jack) Handley, Myra (Danny) Arnold.
Clayton graduated from Central High School, of Florence in 1962. After school, Clayton started working in the newspaper industry, where he worked as a production manager for The Florence Times, in Florence, Alabama, The Clearwater Sun in Clearwater, Florida, The Cullman Times in Cullman, Alabama. In 1990, he started the Alabama Web Press with partner Brownie Price. Starting his own business was a lifetime dream come true. Clayton was a member of the Cullman Church of Christ and served as a Deacon for many years working in benevolence where he could do what he loved, helping people. Clayton enjoyed singing and going to church, he loved his God, his family, spending time with friends, and he was a true sports fan.
A celebration of life visitation for Clayton held Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Cullman Church of Christ, Cullman, AL 35058. A celebration of life funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment in Cullman City Cemetery, 812 9th Ave SW, Cullman, AL 35055.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Clayton’s memory may be made to Cullman Church of Christ, 4345 Alabama Hwy 157, Cullman, AL 35055.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Hayes family.
Commented