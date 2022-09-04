FLORENCE — Clayton Bryant “Sonny” Summerhill, 81, of Florence, passed away, Thursday, September 1, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow with Ben Siegel officiating. Burial will be at Walston Cemetery.
Sonny was a Veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Reynolds Aluminum.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Irma Summerhill.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Summerhill; and son, Bryan Summerhill.
Pallbearers will be Mike Walker, Harry McGee, Wayne Graham, Dale Robinson, and Ralph Long.
