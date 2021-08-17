RUSSELLVILLE — Cleeta Bytha Walls Mitchell, 88, died August 14, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 2 p.m. at Mount Zion Cemetery, Golden, MS, with Deaton Funeral Home directing.

