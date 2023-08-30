GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Clemmie Iown Stanphill, 80, died August 29, 2023. Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS, with burial in Belmont Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral Home.

