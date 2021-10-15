CLYDE, NORTH CAROLINA — Cleo Buchanan Spencer Leatherwood, 91, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Haywood House.
Cleo was a native of Macon County and a daughter of the late Guy and Clara Smith Buchanan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Edward Spencer, who died in 1992; one brother, Bruce Buchanan; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Spencer. Cleo was a 1950 graduate of Clyde High School and a member of the Southern Appalachian Cloggers. She was a postal clerk with the United States Postal Service for 30 years and retired in 1989 and was a member of Clyde Central United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Leatherwood; one daughter, Melissa Spencer Peden (Harry) of Florence, Alabama; one son, Richard Steven Spencer (Dottie) of Greer, South Carolina; one sister, Lucille Hannah; a sister-in-law/caretaker, Elaine Buchanan Arnold; three grandchildren, Wesley Tyler Nash, Christa Spencer Tompkins, and Bryan Bradley; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 in the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the Reverend Chris Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow in Pisgah View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clyde Central United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 8, Clyde, NC 28721 or to the Clyde Lions Club, P.O. Box 303, Clyde, NC 28721, or the Alzheimer’s Association - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
The care of Mrs. Leatherwood has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes of Canton and an online memorial register is available at “Obituaries” at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
