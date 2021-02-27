MUSCLE SHOALS — Cleona Freeman “NIP” was born October 24, 1945 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, the fourth of four children born to Albert Freeman and Gurniece Baily Freeman. He departed this life on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
After graduating from Leighton Training School, he joined the United States Army and served in Germany. Cleona went to work at Union Carbide. He later worked at Ford Motor Company. He retired from TVA.He was a member of Mt. Olievia Missionary Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals.
He is survived by six children, Quay Holiday, Anthony Whiteside, Sabrina Flint (Greg), Darius Tae Freeman, Martia Ross and Kelsey Freeman (Jessica); one sister, Juanita Pennywell (Jay) of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Willie Freeman (Fannie) of Leighton and Thomas Freeman (Mary) of Muscle Shoals, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service noon Saturday, February 27th at Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals. Compassionate and Proficient Preparation By: Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals.
Commented