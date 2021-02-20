MUSCLE SHOALS — Native resident Cleona Freeman passed away from complications of Covid-19 on February 16, 2021. Cleona was born on October 24, 1945 in Muscle Shoals, AL to Gerneice and Albert Freeman. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Ford Motors and Tennessee Valley Authority Power Plant for many years. He was a member of Mt. Olivia Missionary Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals, AL and regularly preached God’s word. He loved walks by the Rockpile Recreation Area and often donated funds to children’s charities.
He is survived by three daughters and three sons, family and friends.
Commented