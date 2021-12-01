FLORENCE

Cleoneke O. Burns, age 89, of Florence, passed away November 29, 2021. Her legacy will live on through the lives of everyone who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held in the springtime. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

