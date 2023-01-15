IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Cleston Cleveland Burcham, 86, died Friday, January 13, 2023. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, at Harmony Hill Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Burcham Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 3 - 8 p.m., January 16, at the church’s Multi-Purpose Building. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, Tishomingo County Camp, P.O. Box 314, Iuka, MS 38852, or online at www.gideons.org.

