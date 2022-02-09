FLORENCE

Cletis Ray Cody, 74, died February 7, 2022. A private graveside service will be held Thursday at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.