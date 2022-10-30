FLORENCE — “Mr. Cletus Gene Rhodes, of Florence, passed away October 27, 2022.
He was a life-long resident of Lauderdale County and member of Cross Point Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Monday, October 31, 2022, from noon – 1:30 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the Chapel.
Mr. Rhodes is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Yerbey Rhodes; parents, John Henry Rhodes and Florence Rhodes; and seven brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Westmoreland (Ron); two grandchildren, Mary Rippey and Anna Bingham (Kevin); four great grandchildren, Brannan Rippey, Kalen, Will and Nate Bingham.
He was a self-made man and business owner of Rhodes Auto Upholstery in North Florence for many years. He loved his family, Nascar and driving his tractor. He put his family first and left behind an example of what a man should be as his legacy.”
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
