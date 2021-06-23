FLORENCE — Cleveland Leo Ivy, 74, of Florence passed away Monday, June 21, 2021.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, 2021, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Dennis Ivey and Brother Chris Underwood officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Cleveland was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Baskins and stepdad, Cecil Baskins; father, Leo Ivy; brothers, Grady Myrick, Brady Myrick, and James Ivy; sister, Juanita Baskins.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Carylon Ivy; daughter, Charlene Smith (James Cooper); son, Jeff Ivy (Donna); grandchildren, Olivia Smith, Dakota Smith, and Cutter Ivy; great-grandchildren; 11 siblings, V.L. Ivy, Taylor Ivy, Steve Baskins, Gloria Wilson, and Linsford Myrick; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cleveland was a native of Florence and a member of Highland Baptist and an Army veteran. He spent 28 years with American General Life Insurance and 18 years with Elkins Funeral Home. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and greatgrandfather. He enjoyed traveling, family vacations, golfing and was a BIG Alabama Crimson Tide Fan. He loved spending time with his friends at the round table at Jack’s. He never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. He loved to give all the children a mint and was known as the Candyman.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Smith, Cutter Ivy, Scott Wilson, Bradley Bump, David Adams, and Richard Myrick. Honorary pallbearers will be all of his companions at the R.O.M.E.O. table from Jack’s.
He will be greatly missed.
