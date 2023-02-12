FLORENCE — Clifford Elmer “Sonny” Braudaway, 88, passed away February 11, 2023. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11 a.m., in Greenview Memorial Park, with Sonny Owens officiating.

