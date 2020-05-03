MARYVILLE — Clifford “Cliff” Roy Holzer, 83, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at UT Medical Center with his wife and son by his side. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was proud to have been a member of the Marine Drum and Bugle Corps. Cliff was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors - especially the Great Smoky Mountains.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Marie Holzer of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and his eldest son, Larry “Tony” A. Holzer and Tony’s wife, Nancy. Cliff is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Donna (Allen) Holzer; son, Todd and his wife, Suzette; two granddaughters, Hannah (Holzer) Devault and her husband, James, and Halle Holzer; brother-in-law, Larry Allen.
Though we will miss him dearly, we rejoice in his renewed life in Heaven. A memorial service will be announced and observed later due to COVID-19 guidelines. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
