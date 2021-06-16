HACKLEBURG — Clifford Elizabeth Wise, 93, died June 13, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday at First Baptist Church in Hackleburg. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Funeral following at 2 p.m. with burial in Cedar Tree Cemetery.

