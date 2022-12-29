ROGERSVILLE — Mr. Clifford Ray Howard, 51, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Little Zion Baptist Church with burial in Little Zion Cemetery. There will be a public viewing Friday, from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.