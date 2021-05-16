FLORENCE — Clifford Joe Staggs, 83 of Florence, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after an extended illness. He was retired with 30 years for the Florence Police Department as a Detective. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and a member of the Cloverdale Baptist Church.
Visitation was held Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, graveside services followed at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park, with Brother Billy George and Brother Tim Wooten officiating.
Mr. Staggs was preceded in death by his mother, Polly Gargis Staggs; father, Dalton Staggs; and Leigh Ann Kimbrough. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Donahoo Staggs; sons, Mark Staggs (Beth), Chris Staggs (Carol) and Jason Hill (Ginger); grandchildren, Jessica, Jackie, Brooks, Brittany, Kadi, Alli, Corey, Carson, Nathan, Josh and Dalton; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brooks Emory, Nathan Hill, Josh Hill, Dalton Hill, Craig Smith and Chris Staggs. Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Murphy, Donny Donahoo, Harold White, and the men of Cloverdale Baptist Church.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
