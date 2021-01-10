MUSCLE SHOALS — Clifford McIntyre, 82, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Friday, January 8, 2021. There will not be any services at this time. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Judy G. McIntyre; daughter, Tracey “TJ” McIntyre-McMinn; son-in-law, Michael K. McMinn; sister, Margaret Frank; grandchildren, Cole M. Cousino and wife, Jillian and Kyle J. Cousino and wife, Kelsey.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Shoals Hospital.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
