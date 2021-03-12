FLORENCE — Visitation for Clifford Roscoe Bates, 67, will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Collinwood. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

