FLORENCE — Clifford Roscoe Bates was born May 2, 1953 in Florence, AL, the son of the late Wilburn Newton and Hazel B. Walker Bates. Mr. Bates was a groundskeeper with Hensley Thompson Properties for many years and served his country in the United States Army.
Mr. Bates departed this life on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his residence in Florence, AL, at the age of 67 years, 10 months, 5 days.
He is survived by daughters, Christy Mitchell, husband, Kevin of Leighton, AL, Serena Bates of Panama City, FL, and Tiffany Jones, husband, Bradley of Florence, AL; grandchildren, Katelynn Watkins, LaShaya Jackson and Dylan Bates, wife, Sarah; great-grandchild, Ava Bates; brothers, Charlie Bates, wife, Diane, Jerry Bates, wife, Pam, Jimmy Bates, wife, Margret, Joey Bates, wife, Tammy, all of Florence, AL, and Larry Bates, wife, Olivia of Joppa, AL; sisters, Nancy Price, husband, Mickey and Betty Wallace, all of Florence, AL, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bates was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Bates; grandchild, Amanda Bates; brother, Authur Bates; brother-in-law, Roy Wallace; nephews, Billy Bates and Marky Martinez.
Memorial Services will be held at a later time.
Commented