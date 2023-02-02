LEIGHTON — Cline Ray Borden, 80, Leighton, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday, February 2, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Friday, February 3, in the funeral home chapel, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Mike Weldon and Dr. Ray Harrison officiating. Interment will be in Union Hill Cemetery, Moulton

