TUSCUMBIA — Clinton “Bugger” McAnally, 69, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, at Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Bugger was a member of Westside Baptist Church. He worked as a sales clerk at Badcock Home Furnishings. Bugger loved to fish, hunt, and play pool and was considered the best pool player in this area. He loved Alabama football, the Braves, and our little dog, Butch.
Bugger is survived by his wife, Becky McAnally; two sons, Jamey McAnally and Ricky McAnally (Jacquelyn); brothers, Steve (Regina) and Tommy (Linda); sister, Teresa; and grandchildren, Preston, Chancely, and Eadie McAnally.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
