KILLEN — Clinton Farrell Lovvorn, 80, died November 8, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at Spry Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com

