KILLEN
Clinton Farrell Lovvorn, 80, of Killen, passed away November 8, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 14th from noon until 1:00 at Spry Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Elizabeth Lovvorn; brother, Loyce Joe Lovvorn; sons, James F. and Michael D. Lovvorn; and daughter-in-law, Susan Lovvorn.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Lovvorn; children, Joseph Lovvorn, Scott Lovvorn, Shannon Lovvorn (Melissa), Sean Lovvorn; stepchildren, James and Jan Atkinson, and Jerry and Tammy Atkinson; grandchildren, Heather Lovvorn (Alex Jones), Jared Lovvorn (Vicky Eve), Ryan Lovvorn, Ashton Lovvorn, Neely Lovvorn, Reagan Lovvorn, Cailyn Lovvorn; stepgrandchildren, Jamie and Jheri Keener, Dillon and Tatlin English, and Caleb and Jalee McDonald; great-grandchildren, Jaden and Jason Lovvorn; and stepgreat-grandchildren; brothers, Jim Lovvorn, Floyce Lovvorn (Betty Jane); sisters, Edna Craft, Betty Akin (Bernie), Robbie Smith, Ann Alvis.
Mr. Lovvorn enjoyed playing cards, working on cars, and loved to trade stuff, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
Commented