LEXINGTON — Jackson Clinton Killen went to Heaven on November 22, 2021.
Clinton was born on November 8, 1929 in Lexington, AL to Taylor and Ruby Killen. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army and was a combat veteran of the Korean War. He was awarded a Korean Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and a Bronze Star. After service, he was employed for 34 years at Reynolds Alloys and Metals. He was the most loving husband, father, brother, and Pawpaw a family could ask for. For over 60 years, he was an active member of Lexington United Methodist Church and a Master Mason at Lexington Masonic Lodge #613. Clinton loved life and everyone he met. He never met a stranger.Everyone always left with a smile from one of his silly comments. He would do anything for a laugh and was always going to make things fun.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Killen; parents, Taylor and Ruby Killen; brothers-in-law, Mayo Hanson, Leonard Peters, J.C. Peters, and Colin Roberson.
He is survived by his children, Rance Killen (Robbie) and Lisa Stephens (Tommy); grandchildren, Brooke Kelly (Bob), Anna Roberson (Ryan), Alan Killen (Lindsay), Callie Sinyard (Zack), and Emily Gulley (Titus); great-grandchildren, Grant, Jack, John, Liza, Scarlett, Joel, Campbell, Ty, and Katherine; sister, Jane Hanson; brother, Wayne Killen (Evelyn); brother-in-law, Herbert Peters (Vertie May); sisters-in-law, Martha Hollman (David), Joyce Ann Nash (Ronnie), Betty Sue Roberson, and Sherry Peters; special caretakers, Gwen and Billy Emerson.
Pallbearers will be Billy Emerson, Alan Killen, Rance Killen, Wayne Killen, Ryan Roberson, and Zack Sinyard. Honorary pallbearers will be David Hollman, Ronnie Nash, Herbert Peters, Tommy Stephens, Adam Kolmetz, and the brethren of Lexington Masonic Lodge #613.
Visitation will be held at Greenhill Funeral Home today, November 23rd from 11:00-12:30. A graveside service will follow at Pettus Cemetery at 1:00 with Kenny Baskins and Michael Burgess officiating. Clinton will be receiving his final Masonic rites and full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lexington United Methodist Church or Lexington Masonic Lodge.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice and also to Dr. Felix Morris.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
