RUSSELLVILLE — Clovis Austin Ware, 80, died March 17, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 1 p.m. with funeral service following at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Burial will be in Cedar Tree Cemetery in Hackleburg.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.