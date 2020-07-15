Russellville — Clovis Jefferson Bolton, 93, of Russellville passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, July 18, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Due to Covid-19, if coming to the visitation, the family requests that masks be worn and please refrain from physical contact. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rod Stansky and Jeff Abrams officiating. Burial will be in Rock Creek Cemetery, Russellville.
Clovis was a native of Franklin County and a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during WWII on the USSR Missouri. He was stationed in Great Lakes, IL and Columbus, OH. He married the love of his life of 70 years, Christine Henry Bolton on Friday the 13th, January 13, 1950 and moved to Chicago, IL where they raised their 4 beautiful daughters. Clovis was a foreman for Metal Box and Cabinet in Illinois for 38 years before retiring to Alabama in September of 1990. He was such a handy man and could fix almost anything. He enjoyed watching western movies and sports, hunting, and fishing. Clovis was a very good loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, Paw Paw, and friend, who will be dearly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Willie Bolton; brother, Otis Bolton; sisters, Elton Rikard, Lula Taylor, and Katie Strickland.
Clovis is survived by his wife, Virginia Christine Henry Bolton; daughters, Glenda Naylor (Gary) of Elgin, IL, Donna Bolton of Phoenix, AZ, Judy Myers (Don) of Cherokee, AL, and Deborah Bolton of Roselle, IL; grandsons, Jeff Naylor (Kim) of Bartlett, IL, David Naylor of Villa Park, IL, Justin Bolton of Phoenix, AZ, Tim Grant of Bolingbrook, IL, and Tyler Myers of Leland, IL; great-grandsons, Nick Luttrell, Alex Naylor, and Brandon Naylor; great-granddaughter, Jamie Naylor; sister, Lydia Kirchner; and grand doggies, Babe and Sophie.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, son-in-law, and nephew, Kenny Kirchner.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Clovis J. Bolton Memorial Fund at any Bank Independent location.
Please leave online condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
