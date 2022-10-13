FLORENCE
Cloyd “Red” Eugene Lindsey, 90, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. The service will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Billy George.
Mr. Lindsey was born and lived most of his life in Cloverdale. He was a member and Deacon at Cloverdale First Baptist Church. He retired from Ford Motor Company and Lauderdale County schools as a bus driver. He was truly loved by everyone who met him. He enjoyed being with his family and was the best Daddy and Papaw in the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Norma Lindsey; brother, Leon Lindsey; sisters, Vivian Pruitt and Wanda Teeter; and granddaughter, Kristi Dowdy.
Mr. Lindsey is survived by his wife of 70 years, Earline Mauldon Lindsey; sisters, Joyce Doty and Diane West; brother, Charles Lindsey; daughters, Janet Winsett (Terry), Madison, AL, Denise Hargrove (Ronny), Florence, Lisa Wilson (Shannon), Florence; grandchildren, Amanda Cordonis (Bill), Jason Dowdy, Kiefer Wilson, Riley Wilson and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jason Dowdy, Kiefer Wilson, Riley Wilson, Michael Gandy, Chris Mauldon, and Jamie Cheek.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Clanton, Jack Woods, Ralph Frazier, Andrew Ron Stevens, Rabon Lowery, and Trey Holland.
Special thanks to Doctors Lyman Mitchell, William Heaton, Charles Wilson and Pam Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cloverdale First Baptist Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented