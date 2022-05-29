VINA, AL — Cluston “Cutt” Wooten, 91, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Mary Joyce Horton Wooten. They shared 70 years of marriage together. Born in Vina, AL, he was the son of Elbert and Shellie Scott Wooten.
He was retired from Packaging Corporation of America after 35 years of service. He was a member and deacon of Pilot Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to banjo music, gardening, and giving away all that he harvested.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Pilot Hill Missionary Baptist Church. A private funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Lentz officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by wife, Mary Joyce Wooten; sons, Ronnie Wooten (Anna) and David Wooten (Paula); grandchildren, Matthew Wooten (Natalie), Cody Wooten (Leah), and Daniel Wooten; great grandchildren, McKenna, Cutter, Deacon, Lexi, and Annabeth; sister, Doris Williams (Lowell); sisters in law, Jeannine Wooten and Faye Nell Wooten.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Eloise Paden (Grady) and Mary Emerson (Arlon); and four brothers, Clifton Wooten, Thomas Ed Wooten (Liz), Roy Lee Wooten, and Troyce Wooten.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Wooten, Cody Wooten, Daniel Wooten, Randal Wooten, Rick Wooten, and Brent Scott.
Many thanks to special friends Carolyn Wilson, Yvonne Paden, and Carolyn Palmer.
